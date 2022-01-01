Go
Flour & Barley

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25 • $$

Avg 3.9 (2043 reviews)

Popular Items

Parma Pizza$22.00
Calamari$16.00
Fried with cherry peppers, roasted tomato aioli & lemon
Farm house$22.00
Margherita$18.00
Bianca$24.00
Chicken Wings$15.00
Calabrian chili glaze & gorgonzola dressing
Garlic Bread$12.00
Parmesan spread & mozzarella
Big apple$19.00
Cheese pizza$16.00
The Caputo Cup GF$24.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25

Las Vegas NV

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
