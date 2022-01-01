Go
Flour & Branch

Made with the best ingredients available and packaged with love in San Francisco.

493 3rd Street

Popular Items

PB & J Stuffy$4.00
This indulgent cookie is chewy on the inside and slightly crisp and crumbly on the outside. Stuffed with a generous blend of creamy peanut butter and mixed berry preserves, and topped with all-natural rainbow sprinkles, the PB & J Stuffy is our signature cookie and a fan favorite.
Lemon Thyme Papi$4.00
Soft and chewy on the inside, filled with poppyseed, thyme, and lemon zest, topped with lemon glaze.
The Brookie$4.00
Soft and buttery on the inside like a brownie, crisp and crumbly on the outside like a cookie, and studded with peanut butter chips and Guittard milk chocolate chunks. Warm it up just a touch and you’ll be in paradise.
The Chipper$4.00
Named one of 8 Iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies You Can Get Delivered To Your Door" by Food Network Online. Fill a crisp, crumbly cookie with Guittard chocolate chips, freshly ground Coava espresso, and rice crisps, and top it with marshmallow and a chocolate-coated espresso bean. That’s the Chipper.
Drip Coffee
Hot coffee made with oak wood roasted coffee beans - available in 8 oz. or 16 oz.
The Nutty Butter$4.00
Start with chunks of Guittard white chocolate, a generous amount of rum, macadamia nuts, and peanut butter, add a white chocolate wafer topper, and voilà!
Nutella Stuffy$4.00
This cousin of the PB & J Stuffy starts with a crisp crumble on the outside and finishes with a soft, chewy inside. Stuffed with Nutella and topped with crispy caramel pearls, this cookie is off-the-charts delicious.
The Salty Sombitch$4.00
Crisp and chewy, this rich, buttery cookie is bursting with Guittard butterscotch chips and topped with chocolate coated toffee and a dash of Maldon sea salt. Perfect for dunking in cold milk or hot coffee.
Matcha Latte$4.25
Latte$4.25
Double shot espresso with steamed milk.
Location

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
