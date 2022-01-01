Go
Flour Girl and Flame

Rustic wood-fired pizza and provisions

8121 W National Ave



Popular Items

Bianca Del Rio$18.00
Olive oil base, garlic ricotta, Wisconsin mozzarella, cheddar and provolone, chile flakes and Flour Girl hot honey
Wisco Margherita$17.00
Red sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella, olive oil
Hot Honey Wings (8 pieces)$11.00
Wood fired wings, Flour Girl hot honey (local honey, fermented pepper mash from A&M Organics), side of house peppercorn ranch.
Eggplant Emoji$18.00
Pesto (nut free & dairy free), mozzarella, sliced eggplant, roasted balsamic cherry tomatoes and red peppers, feta, and arugula
Corn Star$20.00
Garlic cream sauce (contains gluten), Wisconsin mozzarella, Nueske's Black Pepper Bacon, Alsum Farm's Sweet Corn, Pepper Rich Farm's Hoop House Peppers, local honey drizzle and arugula
SmolWaukee$19.00
Garlic cream sauce or red sauce, fennel sausage, foraged mushrooms, caramelized onions.
Kale Caesar$9.00
Kale greens blend, brussel sprouts, shredded carrots, house focaccia croutons, lemon, fresh grate of parmesan, Caesar vinaigrette. Dressing served on side.
Pep In Yer Step$18.00
Red sauce, base layer of pepperoni, mozzarella, cup & char pepperoni, house pickled peppers, Flour Girl hot honey drizzle
BYO$14.00
Build your own!
Detroit Style Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
Detroit style, deep pan pizza with Wisconsin brick, mozzarella, cheddar, provolone cheese, and cup & char pepperoni. Finished with house marinara sauce and hand grated Parmesan.
8121 W National Ave

West Allis WI

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
