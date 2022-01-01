Flour Girl and Flame

Kegel's Inn

Located in the heart of Milwaukee's West Allis neighborhood, Kegel's Inn serves up the most authentic German cuisine, where everything is made from time honored traditional family recipes. Inside you'll find a warm atmosphere, friendly service and one of the most beautiful beer halls in the country. With incredible hand painted murals, original leaded glass windows, and heavy wooden beams, one can almost hear rounds of "Du Bist Mein Herzen" reverberating in the Bierstube. Since 1924, Kegel's Inn has been the locals' go-to destination for authentic German cuisine and continues to top the charts as one of the best places to catch a Friday Fish Fry in Milwaukee.

