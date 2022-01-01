Flour Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
34205 Chagrin Blvd
Popular Items
Location
34205 Chagrin Blvd
Moreland Hills OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Luna Bakery & Cafe
Luna is proud to be known as the best scratch bakery in Cleveland. The staff is wonderful and the talented chefs create delicious, fresh food using the best ingredients. Handmade crepes, grilled paninis, salads and soups are offered for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The pastry selection includes custom cakes, croissants, macarons, cupcakes, decorated sugar cookies, tarts, crepe cake and many seasonal offerings.
FengFit™ Foods
Healthy Plant-Based Cuisine!
Cleveland Racquet Club
Private Member Owned Country Club. Not available for the public.
Geraci's Restaurant
A family tradition for over 60 years!