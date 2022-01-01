Go
Toast

Flour Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

34205 Chagrin Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$12.50
Tagliatelle
Ragu alla Bolognese
Truffled Burrata Pizza$23.00
Crushed tomato, prosciutto, truffle oil
Local Greens Salad$11.50
Big A$$ Meatball$14.00
Ricotta Agnolotti
Margherita$15.50
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Funghi Pizza$23.00
Classic Cheese Pizza$15.00
See full menu

Location

34205 Chagrin Blvd

Moreland Hills OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Luna Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Luna is proud to be known as the best scratch bakery in Cleveland. The staff is wonderful and the talented chefs create delicious, fresh food using the best ingredients. Handmade crepes, grilled paninis, salads and soups are offered for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The pastry selection includes custom cakes, croissants, macarons, cupcakes, decorated sugar cookies, tarts, crepe cake and many seasonal offerings.

FengFit™ Foods

No reviews yet

Healthy Plant-Based Cuisine!

Cleveland Racquet Club

No reviews yet

Private Member Owned Country Club. Not available for the public.

Geraci's Restaurant

No reviews yet

A family tradition for over 60 years!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston