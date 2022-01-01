Go
Toast

Flour+Water Holiday Menu

We are excited to share our first ever to go series with you! Please enjoy our tasting menu selections, changing weekly, as well as our curated togo wine list

2401 Harrison Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bele Casel, Glera, Prosecco Extra Brut, Veneto NV$35.00
Impeccably farmed organic Prosecco from a tiny family house, dry unlike most other Prosecco. Yellow pear, apple, and soft white flowers, dry and bright.
limonata$2.50
Italian sparkling lemon soda
Valentine's Day Pairing Flight$69.00
Beverage flight including:
San Valentino Cocktail - amontillado sherry, quinquina, vermouth // il Monticello, Vermentino, 'Groppolo', Colli di Luni, Liguria '19 // Barone di Villagrande, Nerello Mascalese Rose, Etna, Sicilia '19 // Donne Fittipaldi, Cabernet Blend, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy '17
aranciata$2.50
Italian sparkling orange soda
San Giovanni, Gropello Blend, Chiaretto, Lombardia ‘19$30.00
Look no further for a crowd pleasing rose from this refreshing sipper from Lake Garda. Ripe peach, watermelon, crushed rocks and spun sugar. Dry and racy with a touch of texture.
San Giovanni Gropello Rose '18$14.00
Look no further for a crowd pleasing rose from this refreshing sipper from Lake Garda. Ripe peach, watermelon, crushed rocks and spun sugar. Dry and racy with a touch of texture.
Valentine's Day Dinner for 1$89.00
black truffle & asiago custard with black trumpet mushroom, celery root & toasted seeds // winter citrus & avocado salad with treviso, fennel pollen & chili // rosemary & black pepper flatbread // beet & crescenza filled pasta with huckleberry, sumac & poppy seed // amarone braised beef short rib with winter roots, salsa verde & fontina polenta // cocoa, espresso & mascarpone trifle with savoiardi, marsala & dark chocolate
*Vegetarian* - amarone braised cauliflower steaks with winter roots, salsa verde & fontina polenta
Ronco del Gnemiz, Sauvignon Blanc, 'Serena', Colli Orientali, Friuli '18$50.00
An elegant and textured Sauvignon Blanc from one of the top producers in the northeastern region of Friuli. Starfruit, ripe grapefruit, and honey with a background of zesty fresh cut grass.
Pomodolce, Timorasso, 'Grue', Oltrepo Pavese, Lombardia '18$40.00
Timorasso is one of Italy's most high quality white grapes, similar in some ways to France's Chenin Blanc. Yellow apples and pears with subtle aromas of beeswax, yellow flowers and sharp minerality. Mid bodied with mouthwatering acid.
Le Piante, Sagrantino Blend, ‘Un Paio’, Umbria ‘16$30.00
Tiny family farmstead that produces organically farmed wine from Umbria. Notes of dark cherry, cranberry, iron, crushed herbs, and pepper. Medium bodied crowd pleaser.
See full menu

Location

2401 Harrison Street

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Morris

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flour + Water - San Francisco

No reviews yet

flour + water serves a daily changing menu of house-made pasta exposing the regional variety found throughout Italy, Neapolitan-style pizzas prepared in a wood-fired oven and carefully crafted dishes utilizing seasonal ingredients.

Ernest

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southern Pacific Brewing

No reviews yet

Southern Pacific Brewing is a tribute to the historical Southern Pacific railroad that connected much of the West, including San Francisco's Mission district. Today, our spacious warehouse has been lovingly renovated from a one-time machine shop in the Mission's industrial heart, to a bright and expansive brewery and restaurant complete with outdoor seating.
Our 15-barrel system produces our in-house line of crafted true-to-style ales served by the pint or in cans to-go. We also feature a curated list of guest taps and specialty house cocktails. We believe in inclusivity and are dedicated to supporting our local communities, artists, and westward visitors alike.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston