flour+water pizzeria

pizza for all!
located in the heart of the Mission District in San Francisco

702 Valencia St.

Popular Items

The All Cheese$17.00
aged & fresh mozzarella, pecornio romano, fontina, caciocavallo, garlic, black pepper
Burrata Pie$22.00
tomato, fresh burrata, basil, chili oil, lemon
Margherita$17.00
tomato, basil, mozzarella
OG Bear$22.00
mozzarella, mushroom, spinach, taleggio, garlic
Pepperoni$21.00
tomato, mozzarella, pickled peppers
The Hawaiian$21.00
tasso ham, pineapple, red onion, jalapeño, mozzarella
Sausage$21.00
tomato, smoked mozzarella, olives, rosemary
Caesar$15.00
little gem lettuce, garlic croutons, soft-cooked egg, anchovies, parmigiano
*dressing served on side*
Chopped Salad$14.00
radicchio, romaine, olives, pickled onions, provolone, pepperoncini, salumi, chickpeas, red wine vinaigrette *dressing served on side*
Butternut Squash Arancini$10.00
brown butter, sage, rosemary, squash puree
702 Valencia St.

San Francisco CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Stonemill Matcha

At Stonemill Matcha, we carry on the Matcha tradition while striving to push it forward so that we may preserve its history, advance its future, and share it throughout San Francisco and beyond.
Come visit our modern Japanese Californian cafe located in the heart of Mission.

Lupulandia Brewing

Bienvenidos! Please order at the counter when you're ready. And don't forget your mask.

Curio Bar

Curio is a bar and restaurant that honors all things unconventional. Located next to The Chapel, the Mission’s most prominent performance venue, the space brings together some of life’s greatest pleasures – well-crafted cocktails, delicious food, and live music. Chef Mario Tolentino’s regional American menu features shareable low country classics, prepared with Californian farm-to-table values. At the heart of Curio is the bar, where seasoned mixologist, Darren Crawford, creates unique, culturally-infused cocktails. The eclectic space draws inspiration from the building’s past as a mortuary, exploring the mysterious themes of life and time.

Kitava

Mission-driven restaurant serving healthy food everyone can enjoy.

