Go
Toast

Flour + Water - San Francisco

flour + water serves a daily changing menu of house-made pasta exposing the regional variety found throughout Italy, Neapolitan-style pizzas prepared in a wood-fired oven and carefully crafted dishes utilizing seasonal ingredients.

2401 harrison street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dinner for 1$49.00
kanpachi crudo with avocado, blood orange, shaved fennel & tarragon oil - Bambi lettuces with spring onion dressing, mixed radish, pecorino romano & sunflower seed · saffron creste di gallo with veal bolognese, roasted rutabaga, caper & black pepper · kale pesto and fennel pollen lasagna with san marzano tomato, ricotta & salmoriglio · schiacchiata · buttermilk panna cotta with mandarin, sea buckthorn curd & poppy seeds · (ingredients subject to change)
Vegetarian Dinner for 1$49.00
Bambi lettuces with spring onion dressing, mixed radish, pecorino romano & sunflower seed · roasted asparagus with italian white bean puree, toasted pistachio, pickled green almond & cured egg yolk · saffron creste di gallo with hedgehog mushroom ragu, roasted rutabaga, caper & black pepper · kale pesto and fennel pollen lasagna with san marzano tomato, ricotta, & salmoriglio · schiacchiata · buttermilk panna cotta with mandarin, sea buckthorn curd & poppy seed · (ingredients subject to change)
Carrot & Squash Cappelletti$23.00
jalapeño, sunflower seed, pecorino & coriander
Chocolate Budino$12.00
dark chocolate, espresso cream & sea salt
Green Garlic & Pork Triangoli$25.00
Pork filled triangoli with fava, green garlic, preserved meyer lemon & pecorino romano
Marinated Beets$16.00
roasted and marinated beets with pickled mandarinquat, yuzu ricotta, toasted pistachio & mint
Taleggio Scarpinocc$22.00
taleggio filled scarpinocc with aceto balsamico & parmigiano reggiano
Little Gems & Baby Kale$15.00
with shaved rainbow carrot, parmigiano, pickled apple, balsamic vinaigrette & toasted pepitas
Strozzapreti Verde$23.00
veal sausage ragu, parmigiano reggiano
(contains pork)
Kid's Pasta$12.00
rigatoni w/ olive oil, san marzano tomato sauce, and a side of parmiggiano.
See full menu

Location

2401 harrison street

san francisco CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Southern Pacific Brewing

No reviews yet

Southern Pacific Brewing is a tribute to the historical Southern Pacific railroad that connected much of the West, including San Francisco's Mission district. Today, our spacious warehouse has been lovingly renovated from a one-time machine shop in the Mission's industrial heart, to a bright and expansive brewery and restaurant complete with outdoor seating.
Our 15-barrel system produces our in-house line of crafted true-to-style ales served by the pint or in cans to-go. We also feature a curated list of guest taps and specialty house cocktails. We believe in inclusivity and are dedicated to supporting our local communities, artists, and westward visitors alike.

Quik Dog

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Morris

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flour+Water Holiday Menu

No reviews yet

We are excited to share our first ever to go series with you! Please enjoy our tasting menu selections, changing weekly, as well as our curated togo wine list

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston