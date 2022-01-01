Go
Toast
  • /
  • Cambridge
  • /
  • Donations and Gift Cards - Flour Bakery + Cafe

Donations and Gift Cards - Flour Bakery + Cafe

Flour Bakery + Cafe

Boston

No reviews yet

Popular Items

$20 donation to monthly charity$20.00
In April, we are proud to support #teamflour as they complete Project Bread's Walk for Hunger on Sunday, May 1st. Project Bread connects people and communities in Massachusetts to reliable sources of food while advocating for policies that make food more accessible—so that no one goes hungry. You can be part of positive change by donating the rewards you earn using the Flour App as well as making a donation!
See full menu

Location

Boston

Boston MA

Sunday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oath Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Owl

No reviews yet

Amazing Cocktails. Global Street Food. Rooftop Bar.

Patty Chen's Dumpling Room

No reviews yet

Best Dumplings in Cambridge. We're right in the middle of Central Square!

Pepper Skys

No reviews yet

Thai go-to at Central Square dispensing curries & more in a simple setting for eat-in or takeout.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston