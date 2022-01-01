Go
Flour Bakery Cambridgeport

Make life sweeter, eat dessert first!

40 Erie Street

Popular Items

iced coffee$3.25
iced coffee served black - please dress your coffee when you arrive!
smoked turkey sandwich$11.50
cherry + cranberry chutney, sage mayo, aged cheddar, mixed greens, multigrain (w/o nuts)
roast beef sandwich$12.00
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, ciabatta (w/o nuts)
tcho chocolate chip cookie$3.00
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates
latte$4.00
breakfast egg sandwich$8.50
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
half sandwich$6.50
mediterranean everything tuna salad$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$11.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
iced latte$4.00
Cambridge MA

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
