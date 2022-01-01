Go
Flour Bakery Central Square

Make life sweeter, eat dessert first!

190 Massachusetts Ave

Popular Items

baby kale + potato bowl (no salmon)$11.50
fingerling potato, pickled mushroom, baby kale, radish, champagne-dill vinaigrette, mixed seed brittle (gf, df, w/o nuts) (bowl sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible)
chocolate cream pie slice$6.00
rich chocolate pudding in a sweet shell topped with whipped cream and piled high with chocolate curls
smoked turkey sandwich$11.50
smoked turkey, aged cheddar mayo, rhubarb mostarda, mint + fennel slaw, multigrain bread (w/o nuts)
go green, no utensils!
add this item to your cart to let us know you do not need utensils included with your order
peanut butter and jelly sandwich$5.00
mediterranean salad (no tuna)$12.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (veg, w/o nuts)
lime cream pie slice$6.00
filled with a tart and sweet lime custard, topped with limey whip cream (veg, w/o nuts)
half sandwich$6.50
grilled cheese sandwich$5.00
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$11.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
Location

190 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge MA

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
