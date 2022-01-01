Go
Toast

Flourchild

Scratch made pizza, unique libations, rock n' roll, retro digs. Make Love. Eat Pizza.
🍕❤️

722 N Milwaukee St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cardinal Spirits Bourbon Cream Soda$8.00
Canned cocktail with straight bourbon whiskey and vanilla cream soda. 8.5% ABV
Hot Mess$9.00
fresh mozz, cherry tomato, cherry peppers, scallion, herb vinaigrette
Caesar$8.00
garlic bread croutons, classic dressing, parm
Pineapple Express$22.00
red sauce, smoked mozz, pepperoni, pineapple, pickled pepper cream cheese, pecorino, chives
Return of the Mac$21.00
white sauce, burger, aged mozz, American cheese, onion, iceberg, special sauce, sesame seed crust
Cardinal Spirits Maui Mule$8.00
Canned cocktail with vodka, passionfruit, and ginger. 6.5% ABV
South by Midwest$9.00
sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, cotija cheese, avocado, pickled red onion, poblano ranch, crispy tortilla strips
Chick Magnet$25.00
white sauce, BBQ chicken, aged cheddar, cheese curds, fried avocado, pickled red onion, scallion
Doritos Locos$23.00
white sauce, confit chicken, aged mozz, cheese curds, scallions, doritos, baja sauce, pico de Gallo
Crab Rangoon Delight$24.00
white sauce, crab, pickled pepper cream cheese, aged mozz, scallions, wontons, sweet n’ sour drizzle
See full menu

Location

722 N Milwaukee St

Milwaukee WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gift Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Milwaukee Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Craft distillery with award winning spirits and cocktails. An elevated dining menu from a scratch kitchen and top it all off with a rooftop patio.

Mo's A Place for Steaks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston