Flourchild
Scratch made pizza, unique libations, rock n' roll, retro digs. Make Love. Eat Pizza.
🍕❤️
722 N Milwaukee St
Popular Items
Location
722 N Milwaukee St
Milwaukee WI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Gift Shop
Come in and enjoy!
The Milwaukee Club
Come in and enjoy!
Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen
Craft distillery with award winning spirits and cocktails. An elevated dining menu from a scratch kitchen and top it all off with a rooftop patio.
Mo's A Place for Steaks
Come in and enjoy!