Go
Toast

Flour Bakery Dalton St

Make life sweeter, eat dessert first!

30 Dalton Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

breakfast egg sandwich$8.50
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
iced coffee$3.25
iced coffee served black - please dress your coffee when you arrive!
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$11.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
smoked turkey sandwich$11.50
smoked turkey, aged cheddar mayo, rhubarb mostarda, mint + fennel slaw, multigrain bread (w/o nuts)
sticky sticky bun$5.00
our most famous pastry, light and buttery brioche dough swirled with cinnamon sugar and pecan topped with caramelized honey and toasted pecan 'goo'
iced tea$3.25
roast beef sandwich$12.00
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, ciabatta (w/o nuts)
hummus sandwich$10.50
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
tcho chocolate chip cookie$3.00
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates
chips$1.50
See full menu

Location

30 Dalton Street

Boston MA

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eva

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buttermilk & Bourbon

No reviews yet

Nationally recognized chef Jason Santos’ Buttermilk and Bourbon delivers Southern hospitality to guests in the heart of the Back Bay.
Drawing on the South’s trademark charm, the restaurant offers a vibrant, cozy atmosphere with an innovative American menu featuring Southern-influences. Santos, who currently owns and operates Boston’s Abby Lane and Citrus & Salt, channels his love of New Orleans and all things Southern to transport guests to the Bayou by way of Buttermilk & Bourbon.
Guests can enjoy pork belly cracklings; BBQ Shrimp; house-made biscuits; oyster chowder; crispy boudin; and house-fried chicken served either Southern-style, Nashville-style, or with sweet and spicy or white BBQ sauce. An oyster bar will also serve up a variety of local oysters as well as peel & eat shrimp. Buttermilk and Bourbon serves up hurricanes-on-tap, large-batch cocktails, and a selection of bourbon-based drinks.

Bailey & Sage- Copley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Artisan Sandwiches, Creative Chopped Salads and Inspired Wok Bowls

b.good

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston