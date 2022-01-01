Go
Flour Bakery Harvard Square

Make life sweeter, eat dessert first!

114 Mt Auburn Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

iced coffee$3.25
iced coffee served black - please dress your coffee when you arrive!
roast beef sandwich$12.00
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, ciabatta (w/o nuts)
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$11.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
heirloom carrot + farro salad$12.50
mustard greens, pickled giardiniera, dried fruit, multigrain croutons, spiced almonds, parmesan-garlic vinaigrette (veg)
chopped greek salad$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
latte$4.00
half sandwich$6.50
breakfast egg sandwich$8.50
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
smoked turkey sandwich$11.50
cherry + cranberry chutney, sage mayo, aged cheddar, mixed greens, multigrain (w/o nuts)
chicken tikka masala naan$12.00
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
Location

114 Mt Auburn Street

Cambridge MA

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
