Flour Bakery Seaport IDB

Make life sweeter, eat dessert first!

19 Dry Dock Ave

Popular Items

roast beef sandwich$12.00
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, ciabatta (w/o nuts)
iced coffee$3.25
iced coffee served black - please dress your coffee when you arrive!
chopped greek salad$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
latte$4.00
breakfast egg sandwich$8.50
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
roasted broccoli melt$12.00
pimento cheese, braised red cabbage, provolone (w/o nuts)
smoked turkey sandwich$11.50
cherry + cranberry chutney, sage mayo, aged cheddar, mixed greens, multigrain (w/o nuts)
chicken tikka masala naan$12.00
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
coffee$3.25
our blended origin coffee is from Guatemala and Ethiopia with notes of caramel, chocolate, and berry.
half sandwich$6.50
Location

19 Dry Dock Ave

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Nearby restaurants

Flour Bakery + Cafe - eCommerce Sales

Come in and enjoy!

Mei Mei by Design

Welcome to Mei Mei by Design, our shipping container located outside the Innovation Design Building in Boston's Seaport District. Our menu features carefully sourced meats, cheeses, vegetables mixed together in gorgeous salad and grain bowls. Order online and have your food waiting for you when you arrive.

Chickadee

Chickadee is a New England born and Mediterranean inspired restaurant situated in the heart of Boston’s Innovation and Design Building. Named after the state bird of Massachusetts, Chickadee is a collaboration between long time friends and industry veterans, Chef John daSilva and Ted Kilpatrick. We offer a seasonal menu highlighting ingredients from local farms, markets, and producers. Our full bar boasts a strong cocktail program that draws inspiration from the kitchen. We also offer a thoughtfully curated wine list and a selection of local, craft beers and ciders. We here at Chickadee are big on having fun, while maintaining a standard of excellence when it comes to the guest experience.

American Provisions - South Boston

Creating and supporting community through good food.

