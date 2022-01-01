Go
Flour Bakery South End

1595 Washington Street

Popular Items

roast beef sandwich$12.00
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, ciabatta (w/o nuts)
chicken salad sandwich$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
roasted broccoli melt$12.00
pimento cheese, braised red cabbage, provolone (w/o nuts)
iced coffee$3.25
iced coffee served black - please dress your coffee when you arrive!
breakfast egg sandwich$8.50
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
americano$3.50
large americano comes with 4 shots of espresso
gluten free orange poppy seed muffin$4.50
filled with poppy seeds and orange zest topped with an orange glaze (veg, gf, w/o nuts)
chai latte$4.00
heirloom carrot + farro salad$12.50
baby kale, pickled giardiniera, dried fruit, multigrain croutons, spiced almonds, parmesan-garlic vinaigrette (veg)
half sandwich$6.50
Location

1595 Washington Street

Boston MA

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
