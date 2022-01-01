Go
Flourtown Country Club

Closed today

150 McCloskey Road

Flourtown, PA 19031

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Cheese Fries$4.50
Served with Cheese Whiz
Grilled Cheese$4.00
6in Personal Pizza$8.00
Mediterranean Bento Box$8.00
Hummus, Naan, Carrots and Cucumbers. (V)(Vg)
Cheeseburger$8.00
Your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a Brioche bun.
Chicken Nuggets (5) + Fries$8.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Parmesan, Romaine
Organic Acai Bowl$6.00
Acai, bananas, strawberries and blueberries drizzled with delicious coconut milk. Granola + coconut shavings. Thaws in minutes! (V) (GF)
French Fries$4.00
Chicken Fingers (4)$7.00
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm

Location

150 McCloskey Road, Flourtown PA 19031

Directions

