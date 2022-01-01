Flower Mound restaurants you'll love
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
4610 Long Prairie Road #120, Flower Mound
|Popular items
|9" Chocolate Cream
|$26.00
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings
|9" Coconut Cream
|$26.00
A Southern tradition at pot lucks and holidays. This pie stays in demand all year long. The filling is cooked over the stove top giving it a sweet, rich flavor and the beauty of a coconut sprinkled meringue on top.
|9" Key Lime
|$26.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
Alma Mexicana Restaurante
2321 Cross Timbers Rd #405, Flower Mound
|Popular items
|Pollo Jalisco
|$15.99
Grilled, marinated chicken breast topped with three grilled shrimp, grilled onions and bell peppers, smothered in queso fundido. Served with small side salad, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
|Pollo asado (chicken) Taco
|$3.50
All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.
|Al Pastor(Pork & Pineapple) Taco
|$3.50
PIZZA
Zalat Pizza
5801 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound
|Popular items
|Cheesy App
|$9.99
Cheddar & mozzarella cheesy breadsticks with marinara, buffalo sauce and SriRANCHa™.
|18" Pepperoni Masterclass
|$19.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
|18" Simple Basil
|$19.99
All-beef pepperoni, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil.
Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen
3343 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound
|Popular items
|The WBVK
|$9.00
Freshly smashed avacado topped with sprouts, tomato, sliced pickles & mustard
|The BLT
|$11.00
If you know, you know. This classic sammie is what dreams are made of with vegan bacon, lettuce, tomato & vegan mayo.
|Chips & Guac
|$8.00
House-made guac served with chips & veggies.
CLINK Wine Bar + Bites
2601 Lakeside Parkway Suite 100, Flower Mound
|Popular items
|Calabrese
|$10.00
Prosciutto, Soppressata, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Pepper Relish, Black Garlic “Mayo”
|Iberian
|$10.00
Spanish Chorizo, Manchego, Red Wine Caramelized Onions, Salsa Verde
|Warm Ricotta
|$12.00
Fresh Herbs, Lemon Zest, Black Garlic Powder, Honey
Craft Pies Pizza Company
2451 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 100, Flower Mound
|Popular items
|Margherita
red sauce, buffalo mozzarella, paremsan, chopped garlic, grape tomato, extra virgin olive oil, after oven fresh basil
|Green Monster
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella ,Chicken, Bell Pepper, Chopped Garlic. After Oven Arugula and Balsamic Drizzle
|Craft Cheese
Red Sauce and Mozzarella Parmesan
Honeybird Sandwiches & Donuts
801 International Parkway Suite 520, Flower Mound
|Popular items
|Honeybird Biscuit
|$6.50
house-made biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken, honey butter, ancho honey drizzle
|Sausage, Egg + Cheese
|$6.50
house-made pork sausage, cage-free scrambled eggs, tilamook cheddar, chives, smoked paprika mayo
|Bacon, Egg + Cheese
|$6.50
thick-cut bacon, cage-free scrambled eggs, tillamook cheddar, chives, chipotle mayo
The Rustico Grill
3701 Justin Road, #150, Flower Mound
Chandler’s Kitchen and Bar
890 Parkers Square Flower Mound Tx, Flower Mound
1845 Taste Texas- Flower Mound
2401 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound