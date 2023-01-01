Brisket in Flower Mound
Flower Mound restaurants that serve brisket
More about EVA - Flower Mound [Esports Virtual Arena]
EVA - Flower Mound [Esports Virtual Arena]
3105 Justin Road, Building C, Flower Mound
|Big Bang Brisket Tacos
|$10.00
Don't risk it! Get the smoked brisket. A savory dish of smoked beef brisket, served with crispy red cabbage and corn relish.
More about Mattito's
Mattito's
2945 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound
|Brisket Tacos
|$14.50
Three slow roasted Brisket Tacos served with Spanish rice, beans and spicy gravy on the side
|One Brisket Taco
|$4.99
Single Brisket Taco
|Quesadillas de Brisket
|$13.50
Slow cooked Brisket Quesadillas served with Guacamole and Sour Cream