Burritos in Flower Mound
Flower Mound restaurants that serve burritos
Texas Star Cafe
1901 Long Prairie, Flower mound
|Aaron's Burrito
|$13.99
Jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with two eggs three veggies of choice and two meats served with one lunch side
Alma Mexicana Restaurante
2321 Cross Timbers Rd #405, Flower Mound
|Burrito Veggie
|$14.99
For the veggie lover! An all-veggie burrito filled with fresh peppers, onions, mushrooms, zucchini and yellow squash, all wrapped in a large flour tortilla, lightly grilled and served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
|Grande Burrito (Steak)
|$15.99
Filled with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
|Grande Burrito (Grilled Chicken)
|$15.99
