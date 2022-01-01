Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Flower Mound

Flower Mound restaurants that serve burritos

Texas Star Cafe

1901 Long Prairie, Flower mound

Takeout
Aaron's Burrito$13.99
Jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with two eggs three veggies of choice and two meats served with one lunch side
More about Texas Star Cafe
Alma Mexicana Restaurante image

 

Alma Mexicana Restaurante

2321 Cross Timbers Rd #405, Flower Mound

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Veggie$14.99
For the veggie lover! An all-veggie burrito filled with fresh peppers, onions, mushrooms, zucchini and yellow squash, all wrapped in a large flour tortilla, lightly grilled and served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Grande Burrito (Steak)$15.99
Filled with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
Grande Burrito (Grilled Chicken)$15.99
Filled with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
More about Alma Mexicana Restaurante

