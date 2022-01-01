Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Flower Mound

Go
Flower Mound restaurants
Toast

Flower Mound restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Alma Mexicana Restaurante image

 

Alma Mexicana Restaurante

2321 Cross Timbers Rd #405, Flower Mound

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak & Chicken Fajita$19.99
Served in a sizzling hot skillet with sauteed bell peppers and onions. Accompanied with rice, beans, tortillas and side salad (lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream).
Chicken Fajita$17.99
Served in a sizzling hot skillet with sauteed bell peppers and onions. Accompanied with rice, beans, tortillas and side salad (lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream).
More about Alma Mexicana Restaurante
Consumer pic

 

Mattito's

2945 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Chimichanga$14.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Chicken Fajita, sliced avocado and Monterey Jack cheese fried golden brown. Topped off with spicy green chili sauce and served with lime rice and black beans
More about Mattito's

Browse other tasty dishes in Flower Mound

Fajita Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Burritos

Fish Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Enchiladas

Map

More near Flower Mound to explore

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (552 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston