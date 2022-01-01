Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cinnamon rolls in
Flower Mound
/
Flower Mound
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Flower Mound restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Texas Star Cafe
1901 Long Prairie, Flower mound
No reviews yet
One Iced Cinnamon Roll
$3.59
More about Texas Star Cafe
Honeybird Sandwiches & Donut
801 International Parkway Suite 520, Flower Mound
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll
$3.50
classic cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese icing
More about Honeybird Sandwiches & Donut
Browse other tasty dishes in Flower Mound
Enchiladas
Cookies
Fajitas
Flan
Pies
Chimichangas
Chicken Fajitas
Salmon
More near Flower Mound to explore
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.7
(25 restaurants)
Grapevine
Avg 4
(22 restaurants)
Southlake
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Argyle
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Keller
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Roanoke
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Coppell
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Colleyville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(570 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Waco
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(303 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(309 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(136 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston