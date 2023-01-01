Croissants in Flower Mound
Flower Mound restaurants that serve croissants
Texas Star Cafe
1901 Long Prairie, Flower mound
|Ham and cheese croissant
|$8.00
Honeybird Sandwiches & Donut
801 International Parkway Suite 520, Flower Mound
|Strawberry Cream Cheese Cronut
|$4.00
croissant donut topped with cream cheese frosting & fresh strawberries
|Jambon + Gruyere Croissant
|$5.00
black forest ham and gruyere cheese on a
flaky croissant
|Peaches & Cream Croissant Donut
|$4.00
croissant donut topped with nutella spread & fresh strawberries