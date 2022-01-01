Enchiladas in Flower Mound

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Alma Mexicana Restaurante image

 

Alma Mexicana Restaurante

2321 Cross Timbers Rd #405, Flower Mound

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Veggie$14.99
Two traditional enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce and special Mexican cheese, filled of fresh grilled vegetables: mushrooms, red and green peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Queso Enchiladas$14.99
Filled with shredded chicken and toped with cheese sauce.
Mole Enchiladas$14.99
With ground beef and home made traditional Mole sauce (contains peanuts). Include a side of sour cream.
More about Alma Mexicana Restaurante
Consumer pic

 

Mattito's

2945 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Enchiladas$11.50
Choice of two Chicken, Spinach, Cheese or seasoned Beef Enchiladas covered in your choice of sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans
One Enchilada$4.25
Single Enchilada
Texas Enchilada$14.50
Two cheese Enchiladas covered in chili con carne and topped with Beef fajita meat and queso served with Spanish rice and refried beans
More about Mattito's

