Enchiladas in Flower Mound

Alma Mexicana Restaurante
2321 Cross Timbers Rd #405, Flower Mound
|Enchiladas Veggie
|$14.99
Two traditional enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce and special Mexican cheese, filled of fresh grilled vegetables: mushrooms, red and green peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
|Queso Enchiladas
|$14.99
Filled with shredded chicken and toped with cheese sauce.
|Mole Enchiladas
|$14.99
With ground beef and home made traditional Mole sauce (contains peanuts). Include a side of sour cream.
Mattito's
2945 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound
|2 Enchiladas
|$11.50
Choice of two Chicken, Spinach, Cheese or seasoned Beef Enchiladas covered in your choice of sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans
|One Enchilada
|$4.25
Single Enchilada
|Texas Enchilada
|$14.50
Two cheese Enchiladas covered in chili con carne and topped with Beef fajita meat and queso served with Spanish rice and refried beans