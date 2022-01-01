Fajitas in Flower Mound
Flower Mound restaurants that serve fajitas
Alma Mexicana Restaurante
2321 Cross Timbers Rd #405, Flower Mound
|Steak Fajita
|$19.99
Served in a sizzling hot skillet with sauteed bell peppers and onions. Accompanied with rice, beans, tortillas and side salad (lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream).
|Steak & Chicken Fajita
|$19.99
Served in a sizzling hot skillet with sauteed bell peppers and onions. Accompanied with rice, beans, tortillas and side salad (lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream).
|Fajitas Veggie
|$17.99
More for the vegetarian! Fresh bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, zucchini and squash sautéed in our house seasoning. Served with rice, beans, a side salad with sour cream and guacamole. Accompanied with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Mattito's
2945 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound
|Fajitas
|$0.00
|Lite Fajitas
|$0.00
Prepared without oil, choice of Char-grilled Beef Skirt Steak , Chicken or Combination over seared vegetables served with black beans, guacamole , pico de gallo and sour cream
|Chicken Fajita Chimichanga
|$14.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Chicken Fajita, sliced avocado and Monterey Jack cheese fried golden brown. Topped off with spicy green chili sauce and served with lime rice and black beans