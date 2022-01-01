Grilled chicken in Flower Mound
The Rustico Grill
3701 Justin Road, #150, Flower Mound
|Grilled Chicken
|$21.00
Served with arugula lemonette
Alma Mexicana Restaurante
2321 Cross Timbers Rd #405, Flower Mound
|Taco salad, Grilled Chicken
|$12.99
Taco Salad- Deep fried flour tortilla shell filled with layers of beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Choose your favorite meat: steak, chicken or shrimp.
|Grande Burrito (Grilled Chicken)
|$15.99
Filled with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
|Nachos, Grilled chicken
|$13.99
Served with beans, shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole