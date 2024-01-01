Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Flower Mound

Flower Mound restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

The Tavern at Lakeside New

2600 Lakeside Parkway, Flower Mound

Spinach & Artichoke Dip$13.00
Three cheese blend, roasted garlic, spinach, and artichoke served with house chips, carrots, and celery
More about The Tavern at Lakeside New
1845 Taste Texas

2401 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound

Spinach Artichoke Dip$13.00
Fresh made with an authentic Monterey Jack and blue cheese blend. Served with tortilla chips, sour cream, and salsa.
More about 1845 Taste Texas
Rocco's Italian Cafe - Flower Mound

3634 Long Prairie Rd STE 100, Flower Mound

Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.99
More about Rocco's Italian Cafe - Flower Mound

