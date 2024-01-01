Spinach and artichoke dip in Flower Mound
Flower Mound restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
The Tavern at Lakeside New
2600 Lakeside Parkway, Flower Mound
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$13.00
Three cheese blend, roasted garlic, spinach, and artichoke served with house chips, carrots, and celery
1845 Taste Texas
2401 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$13.00
Fresh made with an authentic Monterey Jack and blue cheese blend. Served with tortilla chips, sour cream, and salsa.