Taco salad in Flower Mound
Flower Mound restaurants that serve taco salad
Alma Mexicana Restaurante
2321 Cross Timbers Rd #405, Flower Mound
|Taco salad, Ground Beef
|$11.99
Taco Salad- Deep fried flour tortilla shell filled with layers of beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Choose your favorite meat: steak, chicken or shrimp.
|Taco salad, Grilled Chicken
|$12.99
Taco Salad- Deep fried flour tortilla shell filled with layers of beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Choose your favorite meat: steak, chicken or shrimp.
|Taco salad, Grilled Steak
|$12.99
Taco Salad- Deep fried flour tortilla shell filled with layers of beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Choose your favorite meat: steak, chicken or shrimp.
Mattito's
2945 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound
|Taco Salad
|$11.00
Choice of Seasoned Beef or Shredded Chicken Taco salad with flour Tortilla shell filled with beans , lettuce , tomato, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$13.00
Choice of Beef Skirt Steak or Chicken Taco salad with flour Tortilla shell filled with beans , lettuce , tomato, guacamole, cheese and sour cream