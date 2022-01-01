Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Flower Mound

Flower Mound restaurants
Flower Mound restaurants that serve taco salad

Alma Mexicana Restaurante image

 

Alma Mexicana Restaurante

2321 Cross Timbers Rd #405, Flower Mound

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco salad, Ground Beef$11.99
Taco Salad- Deep fried flour tortilla shell filled with layers of beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Choose your favorite meat: steak, chicken or shrimp.
Taco salad, Grilled Chicken$12.99
Taco Salad- Deep fried flour tortilla shell filled with layers of beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Choose your favorite meat: steak, chicken or shrimp.
Taco salad, Grilled Steak$12.99
Taco Salad- Deep fried flour tortilla shell filled with layers of beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Choose your favorite meat: steak, chicken or shrimp.
Mattito's

2945 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$11.00
Choice of Seasoned Beef or Shredded Chicken Taco salad with flour Tortilla shell filled with beans , lettuce , tomato, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
Fajita Taco Salad$13.00
Choice of Beef Skirt Steak or Chicken Taco salad with flour Tortilla shell filled with beans , lettuce , tomato, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
