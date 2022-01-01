Tacos in Flower Mound
Flower Mound restaurants that serve tacos
More about Alma Mexicana Restaurante
Alma Mexicana Restaurante
2321 Cross Timbers Rd #405, Flower Mound
|Carne asada (steak) Taco
|$3.50
All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.
|Al Pastor(Pork & Pineapple) Taco
|$3.50
|Pollo asado (chicken) Taco
|$3.50
