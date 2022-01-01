Flowood restaurants you'll love

Flowood restaurants
Must-try Flowood restaurants

Mugshots Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mugshots Grill & Bar

4245 Lakeland Dr., Flowood

Avg 4.3 (1200 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
A1 STEAK SAUCE BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, A1 steak sauce, Comeback sauce, lettuce and tomato.
KATIES KICKIN CHICKEN$8.99
Boneless chicken breast tenders hand breaded and fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and beer battered fries.... or have your tenders tossed in our Wang sauce and served with house made ranch.
BACON GUACAMOLE BURGER$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, swiss cheese, fried onion strings, guacamole, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Kenova Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kenova Smokehouse

640 Grants Ferry Road, Flowood, MS, USA, Flowood

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Nachos$12.00
Queso, Pico, White BBQ, Sweet Sauce
Smash Burger$12.00
White American, Bacon, Comeback Sauce, Pickled Red Onion.
Pick 2 Platter$18.00
2 meat combo platter.
More about Kenova Smokehouse
Super Shakes - Distribution/Flowood image

 

Super Shakes - Distribution/Flowood

3010 Lakeland cove Suite i8, Flowood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#3 Super Trim Snik'rs with Peanut Butter and Fat Burner
Super Trim
Snick'rs with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Fat Burner
Super Trim
Weight Management
19g Protein
Fiber
Hoodia
Super Slush
Sugar & Calorie Free
More about Super Shakes - Distribution/Flowood
Half Shell Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

115 Laurel Park Cove, Flowood

Avg 4.3 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Seafood Sampler$27.00
A sampling of shrimp, Creole shrimp fritters, fish, a grilled hand-crafted crab cake, fries and jalapeño hushpuppies. Served fried or grilled. Served with one side.
Redfish Orleans$28.00
Blackened redfish topped with Gulf shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Blue Crab Claws$18.00
Crab claws hand-breaded and fried golden. Served with cocktail sauce. Or have it sautéed Orleans style!
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Grant's Kitchen and Grill image

 

Grant's Kitchen and Grill

3820 Flowood Drive, FLOWOOD

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Chop$10.50
3 Chicken Tenders$10.95
Chopped Steak$10.50
More about Grant's Kitchen and Grill
Cups image

 

Cups

374 Ridge Way, Flowood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Capitol Street Caramel
Café au lait flavored with caramel & topped with whipped cream.
More about Cups
Restaurant banner

 

Primos Cafe Three

2323 lakeland drive, flowood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Primos Cafe Three

