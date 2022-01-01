Flowood restaurants you'll love
Flowood's top cuisines
Must-try Flowood restaurants
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mugshots Grill & Bar
4245 Lakeland Dr., Flowood
|A1 STEAK SAUCE BURGER
|$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, A1 steak sauce, Comeback sauce, lettuce and tomato.
|KATIES KICKIN CHICKEN
|$8.99
Boneless chicken breast tenders hand breaded and fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and beer battered fries.... or have your tenders tossed in our Wang sauce and served with house made ranch.
|BACON GUACAMOLE BURGER
|$10.99
Hickory smoked bacon, swiss cheese, fried onion strings, guacamole, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Kenova Smokehouse
640 Grants Ferry Road, Flowood, MS, USA, Flowood
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$12.00
Queso, Pico, White BBQ, Sweet Sauce
|Smash Burger
|$12.00
White American, Bacon, Comeback Sauce, Pickled Red Onion.
|Pick 2 Platter
|$18.00
2 meat combo platter.
Super Shakes - Distribution/Flowood
3010 Lakeland cove Suite i8, Flowood
|#3 Super Trim Snik'rs with Peanut Butter and Fat Burner
Super Trim
Snick'rs with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Fat Burner
|Super Trim
Weight Management
19g Protein
Fiber
Hoodia
|Super Slush
Sugar & Calorie Free
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
115 Laurel Park Cove, Flowood
|Fried Seafood Sampler
|$27.00
A sampling of shrimp, Creole shrimp fritters, fish, a grilled hand-crafted crab cake, fries and jalapeño hushpuppies. Served fried or grilled. Served with one side.
|Redfish Orleans
|$28.00
Blackened redfish topped with Gulf shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
|Blue Crab Claws
|$18.00
Crab claws hand-breaded and fried golden. Served with cocktail sauce. Or have it sautéed Orleans style!
Grant's Kitchen and Grill
3820 Flowood Drive, FLOWOOD
|Pork Chop
|$10.50
|3 Chicken Tenders
|$10.95
|Chopped Steak
|$10.50
Cups
374 Ridge Way, Flowood
|Capitol Street Caramel
Café au lait flavored with caramel & topped with whipped cream.
Primos Cafe Three
2323 lakeland drive, flowood