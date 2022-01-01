Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caesar salad in
Flowood
/
Flowood
/
Caesar Salad
Flowood restaurants that serve caesar salad
Table 100
100 Ridge Way, Flowood
No reviews yet
Caesar Salad
$8.00
More about Table 100
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Kenova Smokehouse
640 Grants Ferry Road, Flowood, MS, USA, Flowood
Avg 4.5
(15 reviews)
Side Caesar Salad
$4.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Cornbread Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing.
Large Caesar Salad
$7.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Cornbread Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing.
More about Kenova Smokehouse
