Grits in Flowood
Flowood restaurants that serve grits
More about Primos Cafe of Flowood
Primos Cafe of Flowood
2323 Lakeland Drive, Flowood
|CHEESE GRITS
|$1.90
More about Kenova Smokehouse
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Kenova Smokehouse
640 Grants Ferry Road, Flowood, MS, USA, Flowood
|White Cheddar Grits
|$4.00
More about Half Shell Oyster House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
115 Laurel Park Cove, Flowood
|Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grits
|$22.00
Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side.
|Orleans Shrimp & Grits
|$22.00
Cheddar cheese grits covered with shrimp sautéed with our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
|Shrimp & Grit Benedict
|$14.00
Cheddar cheese grits topped with two poached eggs and smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with Parmesan cheese, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, and green onions.