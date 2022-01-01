Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Flowood

Go
Flowood restaurants
Toast

Flowood restaurants that serve grits

Consumer pic

 

Primos Cafe of Flowood

2323 Lakeland Drive, Flowood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHEESE GRITS$1.90
More about Primos Cafe of Flowood
Kenova Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kenova Smokehouse

640 Grants Ferry Road, Flowood, MS, USA, Flowood

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
White Cheddar Grits$4.00
More about Kenova Smokehouse
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

115 Laurel Park Cove, Flowood

Avg 4.3 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side.
Orleans Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Cheddar cheese grits covered with shrimp sautéed with our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Shrimp & Grit Benedict$14.00
Cheddar cheese grits topped with two poached eggs and smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with Parmesan cheese, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, and green onions.
More about Half Shell Oyster House

Browse other tasty dishes in Flowood

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Pork Chops

Pies

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Patty Melts

Gumbo

Cheesecake

Map

More near Flowood to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston