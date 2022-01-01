Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gumbo in
Flowood
/
Flowood
/
Gumbo
Flowood restaurants that serve gumbo
Primos Cafe of Flowood
2323 Lakeland Drive, Flowood
No reviews yet
SEAFOOD GUMBO
More about Primos Cafe of Flowood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
115 Laurel Park Cove, Flowood
Avg 4.3
(697 reviews)
Cup Gumbo
$7.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
Bowl Gumbo
$12.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
