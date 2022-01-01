Mahi mahi in Flowood
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mugshots Grill & Bar
4245 Lakeland Dr., Flowood
|BLACKENED MAHI
|$11.29
Blackened Mahi Mahi served with grilled fresh veggies.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
115 Laurel Park Cove, Flowood
|Herb Encrusted Mahi
|$28.00
Herb and Parmesan encrusted mahi over a bed of sautéed spinach. Topped with lemon butter cream, lump crab meat, and Parmesan cheese.
|Mahi
|$20.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.