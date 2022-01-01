Mahi mahi in Flowood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mugshots Grill & Bar

4245 Lakeland Dr., Flowood

Avg 4.3 (1200 reviews)
Takeout
BLACKENED MAHI$11.29
Blackened Mahi Mahi served with grilled fresh veggies.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

115 Laurel Park Cove, Flowood

Avg 4.3 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Herb Encrusted Mahi$28.00
Herb and Parmesan encrusted mahi over a bed of sautéed spinach. Topped with lemon butter cream, lump crab meat, and Parmesan cheese.
Mahi$20.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
More about Half Shell Oyster House

