Quesadillas in Flowood

Primos Cafe of Flowood
2323 Lakeland Drive, Flowood
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.20
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
115 Laurel Park Cove, Flowood
|Uptowner Quesadilla
|$13.00
Sliced USDA choice filet and ribeye with sautéed mushrooms, onions and a five cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with chives and diced tomatoes. Served with homemade Dijon horseradish.