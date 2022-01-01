Go
Toast

Floyd & Company - Real Pit BBQ

Serving Kingman Arizona since 2004, Floyd and Company Real Pit BBQ is a Mom and Pop establishment. We are a casual, limited service Southern style BBQ restaurant focused on quality food in a clean and family friendly environment.

420 E Beale St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

REG Pulled Pork Sammich$8.99
Floyd's Low -n- Slow Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork served on a bun and comes with a choice of one homestyle side or Lay's potato chips.
Floyd's BBQ Plate (2 Meat)$14.99
Hickory Smoked for up to 16 hours. Pick Two Meat choices of Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket or Boneless Chicken Breast or 2 Andouille Sausages.
Choose two home-style sides. Comes with a homemade cornbread muffin.
Fountain Drink$3.00
We carry a wide variety of Pepsi Fountain Products including; Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, MistTwist, Mug Root Beer, Orange Crush, Dr. Pepper and Diet Dr. Pepper
Big Bubba$12.99
The "BIG BUBBA" is a giant baked potato filled with all the goodies. Sour cream, butter, cheese sauce, broccoli, chives and your choice of one of Floyd's Hickory Smoked meats.
Redneck Nachos$12.99
Nachos you say? Yep I say back! Well our version of a nacho. This beauty is a cousin to the Jethro Fries. A full pound of our Big Bubba Baked Tater that's sliced and deep fried to a crispy "Tater Nacho". Then we load 'em up with Cheese sauce, Sour Cream, Jalapenos (On Request) and top off with your favorite Hickory Smoked meat choice.
12 Floyd's Wings$17.99
12 piece bone-in chicken wings, marinated, smoked then fried to a crispy finish. Choice of Plain, BBQ, Teriyaki, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, Mango Habanero or Garlic Parmesan. (Split orders of 5/5 only)
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese$10.29
Jethro Fries$12.99
We call them "Jethro Fries" for a reason.
1 Full pound of our in house hand cut Freedom Fries, topped with cheese sauce, sour cream, green onions and your choice of 1 of our Hickory smoked meats or Andouille Sausage.
LRG Pulled Pork Sammich$10.99
Floyd's Low -n- Slow Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork served on a bun and comes with a choice of one homestyle side or Lay's potato chips.
Floyd's BBQ Plate (1 Meat)$14.99
Hickory Smoked for up to 16 hours. One 6 ounce Meat choice of Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket or Boneless Chicken Breast or 2 Andouille Sausages.
Choose two home-style sides. Comes with a homemade cornbread muffin.
See full menu

Location

420 E Beale St

Kingman AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Liquid Bistro

No reviews yet

But First, Liquid! Coffee Shop and Bistro serving different types of liquid and amazing food.

Floyd & Company Wood-Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rickety Cricket Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dirty Dough RCB Tap Room

No reviews yet

Come Talk Dirty to Us!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston