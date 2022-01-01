Floyd & Company - Real Pit BBQ

Nachos you say? Yep I say back! Well our version of a nacho. This beauty is a cousin to the Jethro Fries. A full pound of our Big Bubba Baked Tater that's sliced and deep fried to a crispy "Tater Nacho". Then we load 'em up with Cheese sauce, Sour Cream, Jalapenos (On Request) and top off with your favorite Hickory Smoked meat choice.

