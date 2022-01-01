Go
Floyd & Company Wood-Fired Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

418 E Beale St

Popular Items

Style Your Own$10.79
Create any flavor Combo to your liking.
Cheesy Breadsticks$7.25
Classic Pep$12.99
The classic pep is a traditional red sauce pizza, topped with whole milk mozzarella and gourmet cup and curl pepperoni's.
Santa Fe Supreme$17.79
Our 12" pizza crust with a red sauce base. Piled high with whole milk mozzarella, gourmet cup and curl pepperoni, sausage, red onion, black olives, mushrooms, and green pepper.
Hawaiian$14.19
Our 12" crust. Topped with red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Canadian bacon and pineapple.
House Salad$11.79
Beale Street Butcher$17.79
The "BSB" is a meat eater's dream. Our 12" pizza crust with red sauce. Topped with whole milk mozzarella, cheddar cheese, salami, gourmet cup and curl pepperoni, sausage, Canadian Bacon, and bacon.
BBQ Chicken$15.99
The first in a small series of pizzas that offer the garlicky white sauce as a base. Our 12" pizza crust with garlicky white sauce. Topped with whole milk mozzarella, cheddar cheese, smoked pulled chicken (from our sister restaurant), red onions, and finished with a drizzle of BBQ sauce.
12 Wings$17.99
Cheese Pizza$10.79
Our 12" pizza crust with red sauce. Topped with whole milk mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Location

418 E Beale St

Kingman AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
