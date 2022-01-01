Floyd County Brewing

Go
A medieval themed Brewery & Restaurant serving traditional pub favorites along side an amazing selection of craft beers, spirits, wines and cocktails. The venue is located across a city block that includes multiple bars and live music venues.

129 West Main Street

Able Archers Pretzel & Bier Cheese$9.00
Warm soft salted pretzels with our house made bier cheese
Cod Smack$12.00
Crispy white cod with our own bier batter on Marbled Rye bread with house made tartar, shredded lettuce & fresh sliced tomatoes with Kettle Chips & Battle Frites
Hot 4 Chicken$12.00
Nashville style hot chicken on grilled Texas toast with Haus aloi mayo, lettuce & mozzarella cheese with kettle chips or battle frites
Harmless Hare's Mixed Greens$8.00
Mixed field greens, romaine lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, egg, red onions, croutons and dressing of choice
Baby Spinach Berry Salad$10.00
Savory baby spinach, strawberries, blueberries, house candied pecans, Feta Cheese, green apples, drizzled in our raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Fish & Chips$17.00
Two haus bier battered Atlantic cod loins, battle frites, haus made cole slaw and tartar sauce
Fish & Shrimp$17.00
One haus bier battered Atlantic white cod loin with Five breaded shrimp, battle frites, haus made cole slaw and tartar sauce
Tyrant Tacos - Tilapia$11.00
Two soft tortillas filled with grilled tilapia and topped with shredded cheddar, lettuce, diced tomatoes & poblano sauce served with a side of tortilla chips & our house made salsa
Birds the Word$12.00
Fresh Chicken breast grilled and topped to your preference on a toasted Brioche Bun
Floyd Burger$12.00
Fresh 100% Angus beef 1/2 lb patty grilled and topped to your preference on a toasted Brioche Bun with Battle Frites
New Albany IN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
