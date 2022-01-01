Go
Foolery's Liquid Therapy

Bar & Restaurant

N52W35091 Lake Drive

Popular Items

All American$12.00
Served with your choice of American, cheddar, swiss, pepper-jack or mozzarella cheese, pickle chips and a side of mayo
Cheese Curds$9.00
White or yellow curds with pancake batter to make ours one of a kind! Served with Foolery's homemade ranch.
Mozz Sticks$8.00
Sticks of mozzarella wrapped in wontons fried crisp and served with a rich herb marinara. Try them wrapped in bacon for $12!
12 Wings$16.00
Jumbo wings, fried crispy and tossed in one of our signature sauces or dry rubs.
Caesar Wrap$12.00
Grilled or crispy chicken with chopped lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, house-made croutons and creamy caesar dressing.
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
Ranch Wrap$12.00
Grilled or crispy chicken with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, Applewood bacon and ranch dressing
Cod$11.00
Kids 1/3 lb. Burger$6.00
Buffalo Wrap$12.00
Grilled or crispy chicken with shredded lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo and bleu cheese dressing.
Location

N52W35091 Lake Drive

Oconomowoc WI

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

