Go
Toast

Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium

On January 4th, 2008 the Giarratano family in a subterranean setting started a little business. They created a menu of hot dogs & burgers and named them after friends & family. We offer tasty and fresh food and fun interactive service. Sit down, enjoy the hot dog drawings and fill up on the northsides #1 hot dog destination.

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

3021 N Broadway • $

Avg 4.6 (912 reviews)

Popular Items

Build-A-"Sammy"$11.00
Build Your Own Burger OR Sandwich . As Many Toppings as you want!
BYO WEDNESDAY SPECIAL$12.00
Build your own burger or sandwich with cheese, sauce, 2 premium toppings and a side. FLAT PRICE
Choose beef/turkey/chix/veggie , cheese, sauce on the side, 2 premium toppings, standard toppings and a side.
The Flubby$7.50
Classic Premium Beef Vienna Dog / Your Choice of Toppings
Fries$3.00
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
6 Beer battered Mozzarella Sticks w/ marinara.
Fried Chicken Tenders$10.00
Chicken Tenders with your choice of BBQ, Guava BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Ranch
The Roe$15.00
Cheddar / Avocado / Bacon
Monday $6 Chix Special$6.00
Monday Special $5 Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich , choice of sauce , lettuce, tomato, onion and/or pickle.
2 Doggie Special$13.00
2 Dogs ( Flubby, Veggie, Corn Dog, or Chubby ) with your choice of toppings. Best way to Mix n Match!
Monday $6 Chix Special$6.00
Monday Special $5 Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich , choice of sauce , lettuce, tomato, onion and/or pickle.
Cheese is Extra$.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3021 N Broadway

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maison Marcel Lakeview

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cesar's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mortar and Pestle

No reviews yet

placeholder

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston