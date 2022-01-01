Go
Toast

Fluid Lounge

Craft Cocktail Lounge in the Tioga Town Center located in Newberry FL. Featuring Cocktails, Humidor, Spirits, Select Beer, and Wine. Come in and enjoy!
An upscale lounge featuring:
-over 150 different kinds of whiskey & over 100 other high end spirits
-all juicing & syrups are made in house
-all premium House spirits Come in and enjoy!

140 SW 128TH ST STE C • $$

Avg 4.6 (175 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating

Location

140 SW 128TH ST STE C

Newberry FL

SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

Blue Highway Pizza

No reviews yet

Eat well, Live well...

Top Hog BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mi Apá Latin Café

No reviews yet

CUBAN FOOD, WITH A SMILE
PLEASE ALLOW US TO HAVE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCED FOR LARGE ORDERS

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston