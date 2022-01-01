Fluid Lounge
Craft Cocktail Lounge in the Tioga Town Center located in Newberry FL. Featuring Cocktails, Humidor, Spirits, Select Beer, and Wine. Come in and enjoy!
An upscale lounge featuring:
-over 150 different kinds of whiskey & over 100 other high end spirits
-all juicing & syrups are made in house
-all premium House spirits Come in and enjoy!
140 SW 128TH ST STE C • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
140 SW 128TH ST STE C
Newberry FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
