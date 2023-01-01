Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flushing restaurants you'll love

Go
Flushing restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Flushing

Must-try Flushing restaurants

Consumer pic

 

FEEDME MICHIGAN

201 South Cherry Street, Flushing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
Our homemade chicken pot pies are here just in time for fall! This savory comfort food will take you back in time with its nostalgic flavors. Flakey crust filled with potato soup, veggies, milk, herbs, and spices.
Korean Beef$14.00
Korean Beef: Ground beef, jasmine rice, bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, green onion, garlic, peanuts, lime, homemade sauce. Gluten free.
Rainbow Chicken$14.00
Rainbow Chicken
Seasoned roasted chicken, broccoli, zucchini squash, sweet potatoes, bell peppers, fresh herbs and parmesan cheese.
More about FEEDME MICHIGAN
Jacks place image

 

Jacks place - 124 N. Cherry St

124 N. Cherry St, Flushing

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Jacks place - 124 N. Cherry St
Banner pic

 

Flushing Moose Lodge 1437 - 7044 N Elms Rd

7044 N Elms Rd, Flushing

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Flushing Moose Lodge 1437 - 7044 N Elms Rd
Map

More near Flushing to explore

Flint

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flint

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (973 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (473 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1093 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston