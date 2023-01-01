Flushing restaurants you'll love
Must-try Flushing restaurants
FEEDME MICHIGAN
201 South Cherry Street, Flushing
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie
$16.00
Our homemade chicken pot pies are here just in time for fall! This savory comfort food will take you back in time with its nostalgic flavors. Flakey crust filled with potato soup, veggies, milk, herbs, and spices.
Korean Beef
$14.00
Korean Beef: Ground beef, jasmine rice, bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, green onion, garlic, peanuts, lime, homemade sauce. Gluten free.
Rainbow Chicken
$14.00
Rainbow Chicken
Seasoned roasted chicken, broccoli, zucchini squash, sweet potatoes, bell peppers, fresh herbs and parmesan cheese.
Jacks place - 124 N. Cherry St
124 N. Cherry St, Flushing
Flushing Moose Lodge 1437 - 7044 N Elms Rd
7044 N Elms Rd, Flushing