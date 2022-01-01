Flushing restaurants you'll love
Sushi kingdom
71-30 main street, Flushing
|Alaska Roll
|$5.95
salmon, cucumber, avocado
|California Roll
|$5.95
kani, cucumber, avocado
|Mix Platter
|$34.50
4 classic 3 veggies
Juice For Life
34-07 Francis Lewis Blvd, Bayside
|nutty teriyaki chicken
|$12.00
Chicken, Lettuce, Sprouts & Tomato with Nutty Teriyaki Sauce
|monkey business
Mango, Pineapple & Banana blended with Pineapple Juice
|peanut lover
|$6.00
Banana, Granola, Chocolate Chips and Peanut Butter blended with Almond Milk
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Main Street Bagels
72-26 Main Street, Flushing
|2 Egg White on a Bagel
|$4.75
|Bagel CC
|$3.75
|Baguettes
The Upper Crust
67-11 main street, flushing
|Mac N' Cheese Bites
|$12.00
|Avocado Crisp Salad
|$19.00
|Pretzilla
|$9.00
Sandwich Bar
71-32 Main St, Flushing
|CRISPY
|$12.85
Our amazing crispy coating
|Chicken Poppers
|$15.75
When in Bangkok
161-16 Northern Blvd, Flushing
|L-Tom Yum Noodles Soup
|$12.00
Choice of noodles with roasted pork, ground pork, fish balls, bean sprouts, scallion, cilantro and peanuts in spicy creamy Tom Yum broth
|Hoi Tod
|$18.00
Crispy seafood pancake with sautéed bean sprout, scallion, cilantro on hot plate served with sweet sriracha sauce
|Som Tum
|$10.00
Green papaya salad with carrot, long beans, tomato, dried shrimps, chili, and peanuts
Singas Famous Pizza
4369 Kissena Blvd, Flushing
|Crispy French Fries
|$3.95
Super crispy, seasoned, & fried to order
|Garlic & Parm bites (8pcs)
|$1.95
Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious