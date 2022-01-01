Flushing restaurants you'll love

Must-try Flushing restaurants

Main pic

 

Sushi kingdom

71-30 main street, Flushing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Alaska Roll$5.95
salmon, cucumber, avocado
California Roll$5.95
kani, cucumber, avocado
Mix Platter$34.50
4 classic 3 veggies
Juice For Life image

 

Juice For Life

34-07 Francis Lewis Blvd, Bayside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
nutty teriyaki chicken$12.00
Chicken, Lettuce, Sprouts & Tomato with Nutty Teriyaki Sauce
monkey business
Mango, Pineapple & Banana blended with Pineapple Juice
peanut lover$6.00
Banana, Granola, Chocolate Chips and Peanut Butter blended with Almond Milk
Main Street Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Main Street Bagels

72-26 Main Street, Flushing

Avg 4.6 (612 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Egg White on a Bagel$4.75
Bagel CC$3.75
Baguettes
The Upper Crust image

 

The Upper Crust

67-11 main street, flushing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac N' Cheese Bites$12.00
Avocado Crisp Salad$19.00
Pretzilla$9.00
Sandwich Bar image

 

Sandwich Bar

71-32 Main St, Flushing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRISPY$12.85
Our amazing crispy coating
Chicken Poppers$15.75
Spot Dessert Bar image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Spot Dessert Bar

39-16 Prince St, Flushing

Avg 4.3 (2748 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Metro

31-16 Farrington St, Flushing

Avg 4.5 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Sin Kee

136-17 39th Avenue, Flushing

No reviews yet
Takeout
When in Bangkok image

 

When in Bangkok

161-16 Northern Blvd, Flushing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
L-Tom Yum Noodles Soup$12.00
Choice of noodles with roasted pork, ground pork, fish balls, bean sprouts, scallion, cilantro and peanuts in spicy creamy Tom Yum broth
Hoi Tod$18.00
Crispy seafood pancake with sautéed bean sprout, scallion, cilantro on hot plate served with sweet sriracha sauce
Som Tum$10.00
Green papaya salad with carrot, long beans, tomato, dried shrimps, chili, and peanuts
Consumer pic

 

Singas Famous Pizza

4369 Kissena Blvd, Flushing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy French Fries$3.95
Super crispy, seasoned, & fried to order
Garlic & Parm bites (8pcs)$1.95
Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious
