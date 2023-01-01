Chicken wraps in Flushing

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Juice For Life image

 

Juice For Life - Bayside

34-07 Francis Lewis Blvd, Bayside

mini-chicken honey dijon wrap$12.00
Chicken, Lettuce Tomato, Sprouts on a Plain Wrap
crazy chicken wrap$13.00
Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Turkey Bacon, house made Nutty Teriyaki
Item pic

 

Holy Schnitzel - Main St Flushing

7222 Main St, Flushing

Fried Chicken Wrap$14.99
Choose from White or Whole Wheat (+1.00) Tortilla with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sauteed Onions, Choice of Sauce, and Choice of Veggies. Add Grilled Pastrami or Bacon +$3.00
Grilled Chicken Wrap$14.99
Choose from White or Whole Wheat (+1.00) Tortilla with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sauteed Onions, Choice of Sauce, and Choice of Veggies. Add Grilled Pastrami or Bacon +$3.00
Teriyaki Chicken Wrap$14.99
Choose from White or Whole Wheat (+1.00) Tortilla with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sauteed Onions, Choice of Sauce, and Choice of Veggies. Add Grilled Pastrami or Bacon +$3.00
Main pic

 

FLEX CAFE -

41-61 Kissena Boulevard, Queens

Chicken Cesad Salad Wrap$9.00
Grill Chicken wrap. (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion)$8.00
Chicken Tender Wrap.(Lettuce, Tomato, onion, Honey Mustard. )$8.50
