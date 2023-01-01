Chicken wraps in Flushing
Juice For Life - Bayside
34-07 Francis Lewis Blvd, Bayside
|mini-chicken honey dijon wrap
|$12.00
Chicken, Lettuce Tomato, Sprouts on a Plain Wrap
|crazy chicken wrap
|$13.00
Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Turkey Bacon, house made Nutty Teriyaki
More about Holy Schnitzel - Main St Flushing
Holy Schnitzel - Main St Flushing
7222 Main St, Flushing
|Fried Chicken Wrap
|$14.99
Choose from White or Whole Wheat (+1.00) Tortilla with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sauteed Onions, Choice of Sauce, and Choice of Veggies. Add Grilled Pastrami or Bacon +$3.00
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$14.99
|Teriyaki Chicken Wrap
|$14.99
