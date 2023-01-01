Fried rice in Flushing
Flushing restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Sushi kingdom - 71-30 main street
Sushi kingdom - 71-30 main street
71-30 main street, Flushing
|Fried Rice
|$0.00
More about When in Bangkok
When in Bangkok
161-16 Northern Blvd, Flushing
|Goong Pao Fried Rice
|$27.00
Grilled fresh water jumbo prawns with spicy seafood sauce and sweet chili lemongrass fried rice.
|Garlic Fried Rice
|$6.00
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$17.00
Fried rice with pineapple, curry powder, onion, scallion, tomato, and egg