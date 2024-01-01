Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Flushing

Flushing restaurants
Flushing restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Holy Schnitzel - Main St Flushing

7222 Main St, Flushing

Grilled Chicken Wrap$14.99
Choose from White or Whole Wheat (+1.00) Tortilla with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sauteed Onions, Choice of Sauce, and Choice of Veggies. Add Grilled Pastrami or Bacon +$3.00
More about Holy Schnitzel - Main St Flushing
Gino's of Whitestone

25-23 Parsons Boulevard, Queens

Grilled Chicken Mediterranean Wrap$11.50
More about Gino's of Whitestone
FLEX CAFE

41-61 Kissena Boulevard, Queens

Grill Chicken wrap. (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion)DX$9.00
More about FLEX CAFE

