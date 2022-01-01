Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Flushing

Flushing restaurants
Flushing restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Consumer pic

 

Elite Cafe

72-28 Main Street, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$12.95
More about Elite Cafe
The Upper Crust image

 

The Upper Crust

67-11 main street, flushing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks & Fries$13.00
More about The Upper Crust
Consumer pic

 

Singas Famous Pizza

4369 Kissena Blvd, Flushing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks ( 6 Piece)$6.95
More about Singas Famous Pizza

