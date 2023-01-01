Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Flushing

Flushing restaurants
Flushing restaurants that serve quesadillas

Juice For Life image

 

Juice For Life - Bayside

34-07 Francis Lewis Blvd, Bayside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
lite whole wheat quesadillas$6.95
Your choice of: Chicken, Flank Steak, or Chicken & Flank Steak Combo made with Cheddar Cheese, with an Avocado Salad, Low Fat Sour Cream, Salsa & Guacamole on the side
"Muy Caliente" Spicy Veggie Quesadillas$16.00
Grilled Spicy Bean Burger, Grilled Eggplant, Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers & Spicy Salsa on a Sun Dried Tomato Wrap
More about Juice For Life - Bayside
The Upper Crust image

 

The Upper Crust - Flushing

67-11 main street, flushing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Formaggio$13.00
More about The Upper Crust - Flushing
Main pic

 

FLEX CAFE -

41-61 Kissena Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
More about FLEX CAFE -

