Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Flushing

Go
Flushing restaurants
Toast

Flushing restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Sushi kingdom

71-30 main street, Flushing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
jalapeño poppers spicy salmon$7.95
Paradise Salmon$14.95
white rice, salmon, avocado, cucumber, edamame, red onion, topped with spicy mayo and sweet sauce
Salmon Skin Roll$4.95
More about Sushi kingdom
Juice For Life image

 

Juice For Life

34-07 Francis Lewis Blvd, Bayside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
poached salmon
mini-grilled salmon meal$14.50
Salmon over Rice with Mango Salsa
glazed salmon
More about Juice For Life
Consumer pic

 

Elite Cafe

72-28 Main Street, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon$26.95
Salmon Burger$17.95
Salmon Quinoa Salad$23.95
More about Elite Cafe
The Upper Crust image

 

The Upper Crust

67-11 main street, flushing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$20.00
Blackened Salmon & Avocado Quinoa Bowl$24.00
Fresh Pacific Salmon$27.00
More about The Upper Crust

Browse other tasty dishes in Flushing

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

French Fries

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Flushing to explore

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Flushing to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (88 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Bayside

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Whitestone

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Fresh Meadows

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1630 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1368 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston