Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti in
Flushing
/
Flushing
/
Spaghetti
Flushing restaurants that serve spaghetti
Elite Cafe
72-28 Main Street, Queens
No reviews yet
Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara
$9.95
More about Elite Cafe
Singas Famous Pizza - 43-69 Kissena Blvd
4369 Kissena Blvd, Flushing
No reviews yet
Meatballs Spaghetti
$10.95
Italian Sausage Spaghetti
$10.95
Spaghetti Alfredo
$8.95
More about Singas Famous Pizza - 43-69 Kissena Blvd
Browse other tasty dishes in Flushing
Sweet Potato Fries
Salmon
Grilled Chicken
French Fries
Caesar Salad
Greek Salad
Omelettes
Neighborhoods within Flushing to explore
Flushing
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More near Flushing to explore
Astoria
Avg 4.3
(88 restaurants)
Forest Hills
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Bayside
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Woodside
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Rego Park
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Whitestone
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Fresh Meadows
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1705 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(533 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(322 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(289 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1414 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(242 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston