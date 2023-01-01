Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Waffles in
Flushing
/
Flushing
/
Waffles
Flushing restaurants that serve waffles
Elite Cafe
72-28 Main Street, Queens
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Waffles
$14.95
More about Elite Cafe
FLEX CAFE -
41-61 Kissena Boulevard, Queens
No reviews yet
Waffle
$6.00
Waffle With Three Chicken Fingers
$9.00
More about FLEX CAFE -
Browse other tasty dishes in Flushing
Sweet Potato Fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Chili
Salmon
Cheeseburgers
Thai Tea
Chicken Salad
Turkey Clubs
Neighborhoods within Flushing to explore
Flushing
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More near Flushing to explore
Astoria
Avg 4.3
(101 restaurants)
Forest Hills
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Bayside
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Woodside
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Rego Park
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Fresh Meadows
No reviews yet
Whitestone
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2048 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(439 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(388 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(347 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1584 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston